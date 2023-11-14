StockNews.com Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.2 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,707.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,550.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,522.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 147.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.