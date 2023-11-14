StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.80 on Friday. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Institutional Trading of Team

About Team

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Team by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

