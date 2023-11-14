StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $6.80 on Friday. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.
Institutional Trading of Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
