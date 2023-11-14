StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559,075.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

