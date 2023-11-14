StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559,075.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $15.76.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ContraFect
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.