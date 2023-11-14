StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Price Performance

CFRX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559,075.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $15.76.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

