StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

