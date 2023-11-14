StockNews.com Downgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Hold

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

MODN opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,150.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $103,293.21. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 143,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,150.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,851 shares of company stock valued at $722,491. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Model N by 7.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

