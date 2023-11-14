Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWX

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

HWX stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.89. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.23 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Company insiders own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.