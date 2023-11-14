Stephens Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.63.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

