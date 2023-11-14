State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

