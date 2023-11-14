Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

