Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks Sells 1,785 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) EVP Dale Burks sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $62,064.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,549.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.64. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMP

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 271,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 105,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.