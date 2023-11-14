SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE SPXC opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.