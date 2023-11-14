SLR Investment Corp. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for SLR Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SLRC opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 237.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 156,147 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,674.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 14,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $217,207.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Talarico acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,674.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,108. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 123.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

