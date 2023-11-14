Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,741,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 367,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 289,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPD opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

