Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SPG opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

