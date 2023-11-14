Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Silo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of SILO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on Silo Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

Further Reading

