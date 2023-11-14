Short Interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Declines By 15.5%

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

