Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 15.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBFFF opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

