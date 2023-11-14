Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Declines By 28.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Prada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRDSY opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prada in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

