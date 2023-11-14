Short Interest in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Decreases By 28.0%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pharvaris Trading Down 4.3 %

PHVS stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

