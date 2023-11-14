Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 45.9%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JBAXY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

