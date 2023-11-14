Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.10-$3.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCVL stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $608.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

