SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SBET opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
About SharpLink Gaming
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.
