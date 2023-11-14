SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBET opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. SharpLink Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

About SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SBET Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.