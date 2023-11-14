Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

