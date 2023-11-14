Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 307 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

