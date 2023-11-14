Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

