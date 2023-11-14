Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 293.8% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.