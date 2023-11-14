Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 120.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $267.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.43. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $8,878,406. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

