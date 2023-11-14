Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 253,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of KB opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

