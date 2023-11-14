Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,867 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 139,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

