Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

