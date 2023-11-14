Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $406.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

