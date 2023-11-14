Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after buying an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

PXH stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $19.83.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

