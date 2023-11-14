Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $512,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $250.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $216.20 and a one year high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

