Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Golar LNG by 5.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

