Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

