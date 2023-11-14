Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,409 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.