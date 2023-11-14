Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

