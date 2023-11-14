Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 151.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

