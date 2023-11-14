Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $143.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.