Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $314,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $215,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.