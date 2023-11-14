Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $243.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

