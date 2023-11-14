Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.