Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Guggenheim upped their target price on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.29.

argenx Stock Up 0.2 %

ARGX stock opened at $490.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.70. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

