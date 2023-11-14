Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 518 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

