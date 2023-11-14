Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.50.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

