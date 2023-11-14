Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,647 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE SHG opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

