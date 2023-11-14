Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Innospec Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innospec in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.78. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $103.43 on Monday. Innospec has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.48.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 78,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innospec by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.