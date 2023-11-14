Scotiabank Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$43.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

Russel Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

TSE RUS opened at C$37.77 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$27.45 and a 1-year high of C$40.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

