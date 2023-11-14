Scotiabank Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$16.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.46.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.99 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,450.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

