Scotiabank Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$77.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$66.39 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$47.60 and a 1 year high of C$71.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.54.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

